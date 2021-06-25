London Co. of Virginia Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.38% of Crown Castle International worth $285,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,065. The company has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.