London Co. of Virginia Sells 10,266 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,542.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,400.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

