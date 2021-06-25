London Co. of Virginia Sells 11,070 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.13% of Pfizer worth $260,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 272,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,455,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

