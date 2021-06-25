London Co. of Virginia Sells 24,388 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.40% of BlackRock worth $456,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $874.80. 5,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,218. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $528.63 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $852.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

