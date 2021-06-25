London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,426 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.66% of Dollar Tree worth $176,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,048. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.