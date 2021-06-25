Loom Network Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

