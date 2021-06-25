Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $259.89 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Loopring has a market cap of $259.89 million and $26.65 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

