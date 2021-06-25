Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $604,713.48 and $515,037.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.89 or 1.00139877 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,655 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

