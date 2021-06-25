Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Down 7.3%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 278,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 171,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.