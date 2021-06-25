Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

