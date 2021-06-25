Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 2,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 185,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

