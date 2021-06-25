Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

