Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.15

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 175227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $242,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

