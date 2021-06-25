Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70. 61,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 16,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPA)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

