Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.91. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 162,639 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of C$722.19 million and a PE ratio of 73.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

