ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Position Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 2,896.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 73.9% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ManTech International by 61.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

