Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.27. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.18, with a volume of 5,802,660 shares.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.53.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

