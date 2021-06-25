Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

MLFNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $20.73 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

