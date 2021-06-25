Maple Trading Down 29.7% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00022158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $80,192.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

