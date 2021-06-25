Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

