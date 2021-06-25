Marlin (POND) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and $3.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

