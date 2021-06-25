Marlin Price Reaches $0.0635 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $46.80 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.