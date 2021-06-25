Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.19

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 80134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

