Martin P. Klein Sells 1,500 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Athene stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,759. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
