Martin P. Klein Sells 1,500 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,759. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.