Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Cut by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,348 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 2.0% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $26,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. 157,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,760. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

