Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,829 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

