Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Trex worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Securities increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

