Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $375.14. 65,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $371.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

