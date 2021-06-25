Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $374.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.01. The company has a market cap of $370.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

