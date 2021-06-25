Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce sales of $688.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $701.10 million. Match Group reported sales of $555.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Shares of MTCH opened at $164.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.69.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,697,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.