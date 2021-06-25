Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 5,454.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,442 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Materion worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

MTRN opened at $79.67 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.