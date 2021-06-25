Matthew Kalish Sells 57,622 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,014,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,374,509.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. 30,327,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,011,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.01. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.