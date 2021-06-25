Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $312,753.99 and approximately $54.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.22 or 0.99754622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00351662 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00385491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.97 or 0.00712703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

