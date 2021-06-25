Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 4.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.24. 23,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 801,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $708.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

