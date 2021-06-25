Maxim Group Raises Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target to $38.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s previous close.

ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $175.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.00. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

