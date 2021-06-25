MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.97

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 4246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MBIA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $9,620,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in MBIA by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.