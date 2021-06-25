MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.42. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 19,133 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

In other news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

