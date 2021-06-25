MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.42. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 19,133 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
