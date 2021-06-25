Mdex Achieves Market Capitalization of $764.26 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $764.26 million and $51.93 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00165829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00098777 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,750.76 or 0.99834458 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,230,419 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

