Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 103,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 658,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,641.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $1,065,725. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 1.97% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

