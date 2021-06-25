Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Medpace worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,195 shares of company stock worth $40,767,394. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.