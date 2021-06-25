Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $129,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

