Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $102,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. The company has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

