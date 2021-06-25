Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $361,848.42 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $361,848.42 and approximately $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00401266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,548,470 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

