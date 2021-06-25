Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 107,168 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,168 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 262,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

