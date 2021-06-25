Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,158 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 154.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

