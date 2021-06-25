Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,068 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 124.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 175,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.00. 38,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $580.97. The company has a market capitalization of $277.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.