Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,457 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.18. 14,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,121. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

