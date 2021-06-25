Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 4,183 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. 8,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,342. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

