Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 45,872 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,042,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,381,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 185,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,185,418. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

