Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 4,841 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $674.66. The stock had a trading volume of 891,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $638.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.92 billion, a PE ratio of 673.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.